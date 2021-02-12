Research Analysts Set Expectations for Coty Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Coty stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.