Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.16

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $123.16 and traded as high as $126.50. Standard Chartered shares last traded at $126.50, with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.16.

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAB)

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

