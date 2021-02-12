Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.72

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.72 and traded as high as $11.70. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 38,487 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of C$247.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, February 20th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.91%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

