ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.10

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $11.57. ImmuCell shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 22,712 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.14.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ImmuCell by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ImmuCell in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ImmuCell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ImmuCell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ImmuCell during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.