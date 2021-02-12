BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.13

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.13 and traded as high as $67.86. BASF SE (BAS.F) shares last traded at $67.15, with a volume of 2,030,589 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BASF SE (BAS.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.91 ($81.07).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion and a PE ratio of -31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

