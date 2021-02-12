Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Short Interest Update

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 4,575.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,712,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SENY opened at $0.07 on Friday. Sauer Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About Sauer Energy
