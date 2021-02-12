Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Short Interest Update

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 4,575.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,712,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SENY opened at $0.07 on Friday. Sauer Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Get Sauer Energy alerts:

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sauer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sauer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.