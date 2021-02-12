Short Interest in Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Grows By 9,500.0%

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 9,500.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EXDI stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Exactus has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. The company has a market cap of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.95.

Get Exactus alerts:

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Exactus had a negative net margin of 534.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.18%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Exactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.