Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Increases By 5,807.0%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, an increase of 5,807.0% from the January 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 38.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $63,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $158,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $7,666,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,314,647.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,601 shares of company stock valued at $18,559,045. Corporate insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Koss stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Koss has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

