Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 271.78 ($3.55).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

LON:CRST opened at GBX 310.40 ($4.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £797.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 522 ($6.82). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 258.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.