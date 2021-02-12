WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

WHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $291.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

