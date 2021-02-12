Barclays Trims Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Target Price to GBX 1,000

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FRES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 870.67 ($11.38).

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 1,030.50 ($13.46) on Monday. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,191.72.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

