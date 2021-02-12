Morgan Stanley Increases Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $34.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NYSE JWN opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8,491.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

