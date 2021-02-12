Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

MSGM stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes mobile racing games and esports. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc is a subsidiary of Motorsport Network, LLC.

