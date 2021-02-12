SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.64) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

ELDN opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($2.27). On average, analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

