ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,591.59 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,555. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,910,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 704,106 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,782 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 743,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194,688 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

