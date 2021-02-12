Short Interest in Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Expands By 35,900.0%

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 35,900.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:MOJGF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Mojave Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.52.
About Mojave Gold
