Short Interest in Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Expands By 35,900.0%

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 35,900.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:MOJGF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Mojave Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

About Mojave Gold

Mojave Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold and vanadium deposits. It holds interest in the Kwedilima Cheetah property located in the Handeni Kilindi Regional district of Tanzania.

