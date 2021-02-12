Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Private Bancorp of America in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

PBAM opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.