G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

GFS stock opened at GBX 264.70 ($3.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.64. G4S plc has a 1 year low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.60 ($3.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.68.

About G4S plc (GFS.L)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

