G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.
GFS stock opened at GBX 264.70 ($3.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.64. G4S plc has a 1 year low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.60 ($3.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.68.
About G4S plc (GFS.L)
