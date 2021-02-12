Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRX. Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 163,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

