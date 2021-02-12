Robert W. Baird Increases The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $17.00

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE MTW opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.44 million, a P/E ratio of -43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.