Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNHAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GNHAF opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. Vifor Pharma has a 12-month low of $106.18 and a 12-month high of $193.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.13.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

