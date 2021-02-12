Desjardins Weighs in on Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report released on Sunday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $7.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.15.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.10). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $1,978,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,716,879 shares of company stock worth $237,694,810.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.