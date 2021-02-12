Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

