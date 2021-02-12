1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.94 ($30.52).

DRI opened at €21.35 ($25.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 52 week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The business’s 50 day moving average is €20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

