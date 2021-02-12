Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2021 earnings at $7.91 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $200.94 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.