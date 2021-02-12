Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $3.45. Red Lion Hotels shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 79,633 shares.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $87.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.
Red Lion Hotels Company Profile (NYSE:RLH)
Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.
