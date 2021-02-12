Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $3.45. Red Lion Hotels shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 79,633 shares.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $87.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 194,406 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Red Lion Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

