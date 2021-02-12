Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,161 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,332% compared to the average volume of 130 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.87.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $31.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.