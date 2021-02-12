iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GSG)

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,623 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,737% compared to the typical daily volume of 41 call options.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 79,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 28.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,875,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

