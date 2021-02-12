Investors Buy High Volume of Talend Put Options (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,011 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 786% compared to the typical volume of 227 put options.

TLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Talend during the third quarter valued at about $956,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Talend by 134.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Talend by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Talend by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $57.06 on Friday. Talend has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

