Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on POSH. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.38.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.