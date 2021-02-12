Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 174.79 ($2.28).

VOD opened at GBX 133.52 ($1.74) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.98. The company has a market capitalization of £35.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

