Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 261 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 209.97. The stock has a market cap of £732.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00. NCC Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About NCC Group plc (NCC.L)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

