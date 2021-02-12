Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,214 ($81.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,533.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,342.60. The stock has a market cap of £44.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 7,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.