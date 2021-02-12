Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

STAN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 594 ($7.76) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 505.25 ($6.60).

Get Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) alerts:

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 460.50 ($6.02) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 471.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 421.02. Standard Chartered PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 648.40 ($8.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.