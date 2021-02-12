Murphy USA Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE MUSA opened at $125.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

