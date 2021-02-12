bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. bpost SA/NV has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.24. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

