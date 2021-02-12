Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to Hold

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

CDK has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

CDK opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CDK Global by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in CDK Global by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CDK Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

