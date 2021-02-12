Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

DIN stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,411,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

