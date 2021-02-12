Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $13.68.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,409,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,519,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,872,000 after acquiring an additional 680,341 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,695,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 524,060 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 473,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 402,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.