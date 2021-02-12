DA Davidson Comments on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 21.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

