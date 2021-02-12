Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

KFRC has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Kforce stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 14,220.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 252.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,651. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

