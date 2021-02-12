Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,734,000 after purchasing an additional 539,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,992,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,926,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

