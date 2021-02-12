The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.58 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

