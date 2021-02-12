Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 299,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 800,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

About Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

