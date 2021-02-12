E.Merge Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Trading Down 1.3%

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.25. 36,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 80,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETACU. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

