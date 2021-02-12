SelectQuote, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18.

SLQT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Shares of SLQT opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -166.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 81,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $2,048,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 892,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,353,946.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $322,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,843 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,313.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,764 shares of company stock worth $13,889,060 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 331.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

