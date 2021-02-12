LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,487.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,748,000 after buying an additional 2,475,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,385,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,627,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,458,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.