Canaccord Genuity Boosts Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$1.15

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.02.

DML stock opened at C$1.29 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$875.59 million and a P/E ratio of -53.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66.

In other Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,583.50. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,049. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,991.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

