CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.11.

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.65. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.14 and a twelve month high of C$17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

