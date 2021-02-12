BMO Capital Markets Raises Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$7.50

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) stock opened at C$6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.22. The firm has a market cap of C$524.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.42 and a 1 year high of C$8.25.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,130,950. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$49,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,523,667.04. Insiders have sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $221,590 over the last three months.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

